Recto files PHP 30 Billion supplemental bill for victims of Taal volcano eruption

Sen. Ralph Recto filed a bill in the Senate seeking for a supplemental budget that will be used for providing funds for the victims of the Taal volcano eruption.

According to Recto, through Senate Bill 1286, the supplemental budget is at Php30 billion for the rehabilitation of the residents affected by the phreatic eruption of Taal.

Recto added that they need a certification from the National Treasury to make sure that the said funds are available before they can ratify the said bill.

Based on the latest report, more than Php3.2 billion worth of properties have been affected by the eruption, aside from the still unaccounted amount they continue to lose in tourism and other businesses.