Ravena brothers headline Gilas Pilipinas team against Indonesia

Gilas Pilipinas interim head coach Mark Dickel announced on Wednesday, Feb. 19, the 12-man line-up of the Philippines in their first game of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Captain Kiefer Ravena will be playing alongside six other PBA players: CJ Perez, Poy Erram, Abu Tratter, Justin Chua, Roger Pogoy, and Troy Rosario.

They will be joined by Dwight Ramos, Isaac Go, Thirdy Ravena, Juan Gomez De Liano, and Matt Nieto.

Javee Mocon, Jaydee Tungcab, and Rey Suerte will serve as reserve players for the team.

The Philippines will face Indonesia on Sunday, Feb. 23, in the latter’s home court to start off their campaign for a slot in in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup.

Initially, Gilas Pilipinas was supposed to host their game against Thailand on Thursday, Feb. 20 in their first qualifying match.

FIBA however postponed the said game because of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease outbreak.