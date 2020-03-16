Quezon province records first coronavirus patient

A 35-year-old man from Lucena City is the first recorded case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Quezon province.

The information was confirmed by Dr. Grace Santiago, Quezon’s Provincial Health Officer.

However, they are yet to verify if the case is among the 140 cases officially confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH).

At least 21 people are under investigation on the said province, with five patients discharged and two were sent home for self-quarantine.

Seven are currently admitted, five undergoing self-quarantine and one fatality.