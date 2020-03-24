Nation

Quezon City records 62 COVID-19 cases; death toll at three

by Christhel Cuazon
Quezon City | FILE PHOTO

Quezon City reported on Tuesday an additional 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, bringing a total number of cases at 62.

Of the said number, three patients have died and one has recovered.

In its recent bulletin, the Quezon City Health Department reported an additional 13 patients from the following barangays:

District 1

  • Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa – 1 patient

District 3

  • Brgy. San Roque – 2 patients
  • Brgy. Matandang Balara – 1 patient

District 4

  • Brgy. Immaculate Conception – 1 patient
  • Brgy. Kristong Hari – 1 patient
  • Brgy. Pinyahan – 1 patient
  • Brgy. South Triangle – 2 patients

District 5

  • Brgy. Kaligayahan – 1 patient
  • Brgy. Fairview – 1 patient

District 6

  • Brgy. Pasong Tamo – 2 patients

On the other hand, the Quezon City local government is now implementing “extreme enhanced community quarantine” in the following barangays:

  • Tandang Sora
  • Kalusugan
  • Ramon Magsaysay
  • Maharlika
  • San Isidro Labrador
  • Tatalon
  • Damayang Lagi
  • Batasan Hills
  • Masagana
  • Bagong Silangan
  • Pasong Tamo
  • Central

