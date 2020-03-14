Quezon City declares state of calamity amid COVID-19 threat

Quezon City has been placed under a state of calamity on Friday, March 13, days after the region-wide Metro Manila’s community quarantine in order to arrest the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The president has himself declared a state of public health emergency and this gives us enough basis to declare a state of calamity here in our city,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said during a public address.

Belmonte added that the decision “has to be done” to allow Quezon City to access quick response funds to effectively address the public health crisis.

“Sa laki at lawak ng lungsod kinakailangan po talaga ng suporta ng 142 barangays, if we are to successfully conquer this disease and if we are to successfully carry out our mandate,” she added.

As of posting, Quezon City has 6 confirmed cases out of COVID-19.

On Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Metro Manila under community quarantine starting Sunday until April 14, barring land, domestic air and sea travel to and from the capital.

The declaration was based on a resolution of the interagency task force on the COVID-19 response, which also discourages mass gatherings, extends class suspension in Metro Manila schools until April 12, cancels work in the executive branch and encourages the private sector to allow employees to work from home.