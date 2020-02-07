QC hospital denies reports of alleged PUI case

The University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City immediately clarified that there is no truth regarding reports that allegedly a Person Under Investigation for the 2019 Novel Corona Virus is confined in the said hospital.

Based on the statement of Health Assistant Regional Director Dr. Paz Corrales to the Office of the Mayor, “according to our regional surveillance officer there is no reported PUI in UERM.”

Prior to this, there have been reports circulating online that a senior high school student at the University of the East campus was admitted and placed under quarantine at the UERMMC for being a PUI.

The UE Manila management decided to suspend classes from pre-school to senior high school this Friday, Feb.7 in order to conduct general cleaning activities and disinfection.

Meanwhile, if schools in Metro Manila are being cautious, foreign tourists continue to flock the island of Boracay amid the existing travel ban of the government against China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Sen. Joel Villanueva said that the Filipino public will be at risk if we continue to entertain foreign tourists from China.

Villanueva added that the threat of NCoV is serious therefore we need to follow the existing travel ban.

The senator also mentioned that it is irresponsible for hotels to continue accepting guests just because they want to earn big.

We need the cooperation of everyone so that we can stop the spread of the said virus.

Based on reports, an estimate of two thousand Chinese nationals in Boracay are considered as PUIs.

The Malay Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office continues to monitor the said tourists who are currently staying in different hotels and establishments in Boracay.