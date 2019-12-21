QC court acquits Sajid Ampatuan, Datu Akmad for ‘they only knew, but did not perform the act’ on Maguindanao massacre

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Thursday charged almost all the members of the Ampatuan clan involved in the Maguindanao Massacre, except one.

In a 761-page ruling penned by Presiding Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes, Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan and brother-in-law Datu Akmad “Tato” Ampatuan Sr. were acquitted in the 2009 massacre that killed 58 individuals because while they knew of the murder plot, they did not perform any “overt act” to be considered a conspirator.

“Thus, for [the] failure of the prosecution to discharge its duty, this court has no other option except to exonerate him from the crimes charged,” Reyes said.

Among the Ampatuan clan members sentenced to reclusion perpetua were former Datu Unsay mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr., former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan, Anwar Ampatuan Sr., Anwar “Ipi” Ampatuan Jr., and Anwar Sajid “Ulo” Ampatuan. They were charged guilty for 57 counts of murder.

Meanwhile, the patriarch of the clan, Andal Ampatuan Sr., who was the mastermind of the massacre died to a massive heart attack on July 17, 2015

Since 2015, Sajid has been out on bail and was then elected as the mayor of Shariff Saydona Mustapha in Maguindanao.

According to eye-witness Sukarno Badal, he confirmed that Sajid and Akmal were present during a meeting at a hotel in Manila, wherein they discussed and plot the killing of then-Vice Mayor, now Congressman Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu four months before the massacre. He also added that the two also attended the November 17 and 22 meeting at the house of Zaldy Ampatuan and in Shariff Aguak to further polish the murder plot.

However, the court noted that “no one among the eyewitnesses had testified and pointed to them as being present at the crime site on Nov. 23, 2009.”

Sajid claimed that he was with his wife, who was filing her own candidacy in another place, at the time of the massacre. His older brother, Zaldy also had the same reason, noting that he was in Manila for a meeting with then-president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Yet, the difference between Sajid and Zaldy was that Sajid did not further encourage his brothers and their father to push through with the plan, the court’s ruling showed.

“This cannot be considered an overt act indicative of conspiracy with his brothers and cohorts. His presence in the abovementioned meetings without uttering any words of encouragement that served to embolden and influence his brothers to carry out their plan so as to make him liable as a conspirator is wanting,” the decision stated.

“It must be kept in mind that conspiracy must be established by positive and conclusive evidence. It cannot be based on mere conjectures but must be established as a fact,” the court added. According to the court, the act “cannot be considered an overt act indicative of conspiracy with his brothers and cohorts” even though a witness claimed have heard Sajid discussing “how to save the backhoe” that was used to dig the pit the victims were buried in, the court said this was “of no moment.” On the other hand, Akmad’s presence during the plan to kill Mangudadatu cannot be considered conspiring with the other accused.

“His mere presence in the meeting will not suffice to declare that he indeed conspired with the other Ampatuans to commit the crimes charged,” the court said. Aside from the two, the following were also acquitted from the 57 counts of murder and life-long sentence: Police Master Sergeant Elizer Rendaje

Police Master Sergeant Alimola Gulanaton

Police Master Sergeant Samad Maguindra

Police Staff Sergeant Ricky Balanueco

Police Staff Sergeant Gibrael Alano

Police Corporal Rexcon Gulama

Patrolman Tamano Hadi

Patrolman Michael Macarongon

Police Master Sergeant Ali Solano

Police Staff Sergeant Felix Daquilos

Police Corporal Kendatu Rakim

Patrolman Abdulraman Batarasa

Patrolman Marjul Julkadi

Patrolman Datu Jerry Utto

Patrolman Mohammad Balading

Patrolman Marsman Nilong

Patrolman Ysmael Baraquir

Patrolman Abdulmanan Saavedra

Patrolman Jimmy Kadtong

Patrolman Sandy Sabang

Takpan Dilon

Edris Tekay Nanding a.k.a. Ibrahim Kakob

Patrolman Warden Legawan

Jonathan Ampatuan

Jimmy Ampatuan

Rainer Ebus

Mohamad Sangki

Tho Amino

Norman Tatak

Malaguial Tanuri a.k.a. Johari Montok Malaguial

Alimudin Sanguyod a.k.a. Norodin Malang

Mama Habib

Sahid Guiamadel a.ka.a. Arnel Abdullah

Datutulon Esmail

Kasim Lingkong a.k.a. Abdulkadir Saludin

Akad Macaton a.k.a. Mohamad Salazar Piang

Norhato Kamino a.k.a. Alfeche Banding

Nasser Malaguia a.k.a. Ramon Dadulo

Lieutenant Colonel Abdulwahid Pedtucasan,

Patrolman Ahmad Camsa Badal

Police Corporal Tanny Dalgan

Patrolman Anwar Masukat, Samsudin Daud

Maot Bangkulat a.k.a. Benjie Dagendengan

Denga Mentol a.k.a. Ronnie Ofong

Fahad Utto a.k.a. Richard Gofel

Datu Akmad “Tato” Ampatuan

Patrolman Abdullah Baguadatu

Patrolman Oscar Donato

Patrolman Michael Madsig

Andal Jr. (Unsay), on the other hand, was seen at the massacre site to be personally leading the killings. Though Anwar Sr. was not at the site, he was found to have suggested not only to kill the Mangudadatus but also to bury their vehicles. He also helped Unsay escape, the court said. Their lawyers said they would appeal.

The verdict for the notorious Maguindanao massacre was made 10 years after the tragic incident that left the families of the victims anxiously waiting and crying for justice on the untimely and brutal death of their loved ones. It was also dubbed as the country’s worst election-related violence and the deadliest attack on journalists worldwide.