PUVs to be impounded once caught plying amid Luzon quarantine, says Gamboa

All public transport vehicles will be impounded once caught operating amid the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday.

In an interview, PNP chief Police General Archie Gamboa said that he would have to seek the help of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in releasing an official order stating the temporary suspension of all mass transport vehicles.

However, Gamboa said they would still have to find a place where the vehicles will be impounded.

“Necessarily meron naman silang calibration of offenses, the first time you do it, the second time there’s suspension… so part of my input later, probably LTFRB would really come up with a clear order that all are suspended so that ‘pag na-apprehend, it is not only the ticket that they’re going to face,” the PNP chief, who recently survived a chopper crash, stated.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte ordered an “enhanced community quarantine” which also means all mass transportation such as buses, jeepneys, taxis, Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS), UV Express, Point-to-Point buses, and motorcycle taxis will be canceled.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that the order will take effect until April 13.