PUV drivers, operators told to wear face masks amidst 2019-nCoV scare

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has directed all drivers and conductors of public utility vehicles to wear face masks while on duty amidst the public scare caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Under memorandum circular no. 2020-005 issued on Thursday, Jan. 30, the LTFRB told terminal operators to provide face masks, and disinfectant or sanitizer dispensers for free use of their passengers.

The agency also told terminal operators to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in their premises.

The Department of Health confirmed on Thursday that a Chinese national admitted at San Lazaro Hospital in Sants Cruz, Manila tested positive for the 2019-nCoV, the first verified case in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB reminded PUV drivers of their mandate to provide transport services to anyone regardless of gender, nationality, and disability.

“The LTFRB reminds the public transportation sector that in events where both safety and mandate are concerned, neither shall take precedence,” the agency said in a statement.

“It is the duty of public service providers to ensure that our stakeholders are given a safe, convenient, comfortable, and reliable transportation system,” the agency added.

LTFRB warned that PUV drivers found guilty of rejecting passengers will undergo due process.