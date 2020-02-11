PUJ catches fire near LRT-1 station in Caloocan

A public utility jeepney (PUJ) caught fire on Tuesday, Feb. 11, near the Monumento Station of the Manila Light Rail Transit System Line-1 (LRT-1) in Caloocan City.

The Bureau of Fire Protection and the traffic unit of Caloocan responded to the incident and managed to put out the fire within 30 minutes.

No passenger suffered injuries but the driver of the PUJ sustained minor injuries

Authorities suspect that the fire was caused by an electrical wire that short circuited.

The fire produced smoke but it did not affect the operations of LRT-1.