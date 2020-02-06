Nation

PUI escapes from hospital’s isolation unit in Cavite

by Christhel Cuazon

A person under investigation (PUI) for suspected 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) reportedly escaped from a hospital in Cavite Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cavite Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit, the patient escaped from the private hospital’s isolation unit after receiving tests for possible infection.

Later on, authorities were able to locate the patient and has now been transferred to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Alabang for strict observation and isolation.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that the country recorded three cases of nCoV infection, all Chinese nationals, while 133 PUIs are currently being monitored nationwide.

