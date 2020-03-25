PSL cancels Grand Prix

Due to the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), volleyball league Philippine Superliga (PSL) formally cancelled its Grand Prix.

PSL chairperson Philip Ella Juico said that they had no choice but to call off the conference since they put premium on the health and safety of the league’s athletes, coaches, officials and other stakeholders.

Juico also urged local and foreign player to return to their homes following the cancellation.

The PSL official assured that the league will continue to monitor and assess the situation in a bid to resume the Grand Prix to a later date, or once the window for international transfer formally opens around October.

“We are putting the welfare of our fans and players above anything else,” Juico said in a statement.

PSL president Ian Laurel also stressed that the decision to call off the Grand Prix wasn’t easy, and that a ‘special team owners’ meeting will be called once the situation improves to discusse the resumption of the conference.

“We needed to evaluate the situation and came up with this tough decision,” Laurel said. “But we will be back with a bang when all of these are over.”