PSG vows to protect Prez Duterte amidst NPA threat

by Kristan Carag
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte chats with Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander Brigadier General Jose Niembra during the 122nd PSG anniversary at the PSG Compound on June 26, 2019. YANCY LIM/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO (PCOO)

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) assured the public that they will protect President Rodrigo Duterte from any threat by communist rebels

PSG Commander BGen. Jose Niembra made the assurance on Wednesday, Dec. 18, after National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperson revealed inclusion of President in an alleged hit list by communist rebels.

Rest assured, we are doing something to protect the President,” Niembra said during a press conference in Malacanang.

The PSG chief said that they expected the Chief Executive to be number one in the alleged hit list of the CPP-NPA, which will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Dec. 26.

Normally during this period, they are expected to have accomplishments in terms of army development and pag-take down ng targets nila,” Niembra explained.

