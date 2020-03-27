PSG mulls charges against Rep. Yap

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) considers filing charges against ACT-CIS partylist Rep. Eric Go Yap, who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease, for breach of protocol.

Yap admitted that he attended a meeting in Malacanang on March 21 even though he has a cough and had been in contact with people infected with COVID-19.

The congressman underwent testing for COVID-19 on March 15 but the results only came out on Wednesday, March 25.

PSG Commander Col. Jesus Durante said that they have been implementing strict security measures in Malacanang, and visitors must fill up a declaration before entering the premises.

While Yap did fill out the declaration form, Durante said that the congressman did not disclose that he had contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19, and was experiencing symptoms related to the virus.

“Ang problema, itong si Congressman Yap, he did fill out itong form but he did not declare na may contact siya with some people who were found positive,” the PSG chief said in an interview.

“He has coughs, he has been experiencing some symptoms, hindi niya lahat diniclare ito,” he added.

Durante said that the incident with Yap will serve as a reference for PSG to implement enhanced screening measures for people entering Malacañang amidst the COVID-19 crisis.