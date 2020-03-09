PSG implements ‘no touch’ policy with Prez Duterte amid coronavirus outbreak

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) has barred any close contact with President Rodrigo Duterte as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a text message, PSG commander Col. Jesus Durante said that personalities, from politicians and dignitaries, will be screened by the President’s security team first to ensure that the Philippine President will not acquire the deadly virus.

“We tackled about strictly implementing preventive measures against the virus to ensure the safety of [President Duterte] and the first family. Specifically, PSG will implement the ‘no touch’ policy to the President,” Durante said.

Durante also noted the possibility of canceling the Duterte’s public functions for health safety reasons.

As of Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing a total number to 20.

READ: Philippines confirms four new COVID-19 cases; bringing total to 10

Earlier, the mayors of Quezon City, Marikina City, and Pasig City confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their area.

Also, DOH released information on where the new four confirmed cases are currently confined:

32-year-old Filipino – St Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig

86-year-old American – Medical City in Ortigas

38-year-old Taiwanese – Makati Medical Center in Pasig

57-year-old Filipino – St. Luke’s in Quezon City

Just last month, Malacañang required Palace visitors to fill up a health declaration form in light of the said outbreak.

All persons entering the Malacañang complex were asked to undergo a temperature check and are also asked to rub their hands with alcohol, meanwhile, those with a body temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher are refused entry.