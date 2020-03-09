Top Stories

PSG implements ‘no touch’ policy with Prez Duterte amid coronavirus outbreak

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is welcomed by Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander Brigadier General Jose Niembra during the 122nd PSG anniversary at the PSG Compound on June 26, 2019. ROBINSON NIÑAL JR./PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) has barred any close contact with President Rodrigo Duterte as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a text message, PSG commander Col. Jesus Durante said that personalities, from politicians and dignitaries, will be screened by the President’s security team first to ensure that the Philippine President will not acquire the deadly virus.

“We tackled about strictly implementing preventive measures against the virus to ensure the safety of [President Duterte] and the first family. Specifically, PSG will implement the ‘no touch’ policy to the President,” Durante said.

Durante also noted the possibility of canceling the Duterte’s public functions for health safety reasons.

As of Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing a total number to 20.

Earlier, the mayors of Quezon City, Marikina City, and Pasig City confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their area.

Also, DOH released information on where the new four confirmed cases are currently confined:

  • 32-year-old Filipino – St Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig
  • 86-year-old American – Medical City in Ortigas
  • 38-year-old Taiwanese – Makati Medical Center in Pasig
  • 57-year-old Filipino – St. Luke’s in Quezon City

Just last month, Malacañang required Palace visitors to fill up a health declaration form in light of the said outbreak.

All persons entering the Malacañang complex were asked to undergo a temperature check and are also asked to rub their hands with alcohol, meanwhile, those with a body temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher are refused entry.

