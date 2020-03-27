PSC welcomes postponement of Tokyo Olympics

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) welcomed the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone Tokyo, Japan’s hosting of the 32nd Olympics due to the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease

“I have always expressed that I favor its postponement, given the way this crisis seem to be taking,” PSC chairperson William Ramirez said in a statement.

“As I have mentioned before, safety and health of everyone is a top priority,” he stressed.

Ramirez added that the Sports Psychology Unit of the PSC has been mobilized to check on the status of Filipino athletes.

The unit will also provide guidance counseling, via online or phone, to athletes ‘who might need their support given the challenges which resulted from these developments’.

Ramirez also assured the preparedness of the PSC to address implications on the budget due to the postponement of the Olympics.

“Implications on the budget will remain manageable,” he said.

The IOC and the 2020 Tokyo Organizing Committee announced on Tuesday, March 24, their decision to reschedule the Olympics ‘to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021’ in order to ensure the safety of athletes and other people involved in the Games.