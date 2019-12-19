PSC seeks to send ‘big contingent’ for 2020 Olympics

After a successful campaign in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) now turns their focus on the 2020 Olympics that will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Philippine Sports Institute national training director Marc Velasco said that the PSC feels optimistic that more Filipino athletes can qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the remaining six months.

Velasco also said that they believe that the Philippines can send a ‘big contingent’ to the 2020 Olympics.

“An Olympic medal is better than a SEA Games model. I think doon na muna yung energy ng Philippine Sports Commission to maybe provide for the athletes to qualify for the Olympics,” Velasco said during a forum by the Philippine Sportswriters Association.

“We are also expecting more athletes to qualify sa Olympics. We firmly believe that we might have a big contingent for Tokyo,” he added.

Currently, only world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter Ernest Obiena of the Philippines have secured a slot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Other Filipino athletes seeking to qualify to the Olympics include skateboarder Margielyn Didal, and weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won a silver medal in the 2016 Games held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.