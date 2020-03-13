PSC restricts access to facilities, foreign travels amidst COVID-19 threat

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has issued new policy directives following the declaration of state of public health emergency throughout the country due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

As part of their new policy directives, PSC has restricted international travel for its officials, employees, athletes and coaches.

In case of emergency or important travel which cannot be postponed, especially participation to international competitions to countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19, national athletes and coachs will have to submit a request that will be reviewed by the PSC board.

National athletes and coaches that will travel to other countries for Olympic qualifiying tournaments must also seek endorsement from Chef de Mission Mariano Araneta, prior the decision of the PBA board.

PSC officials, employees, national athletes, and coaches who will be allowed to go to another country will have to immediately undergo 14-day quarantine upon their return to the Philippines.

Aside from restrictions to foreign travel, PSC has also restricted the entry of people in their facilities.

Only officials, employees, national training pool members, construction workers/contractors of ongoing infrastructure projects, and visitors with urgent and official business concerns will be allowed entry to the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, and the PhilSports Complex.

PSC has also revoked all bookings or reservations for the use of their facilities.

The commission has also postponed their flag-raising ceremonies, sports projects, programs, activities, and other sponsored events indefinitely.