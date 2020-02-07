PSC recommends postponing ASEAN ParaGames anew

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has recommended the postponement of the 2020 ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Paragames due to the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Philippine Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo will fly to Thailand in order to discuss the suggested postponement with the ASEAN Para Sports Federation, which will be held in the Philippines.

“We’re trying to consult with our federation and colleagues in Southeast Asia,” Barredo said during a press briefing on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“This is a health issue. Obviously, our priority is to ensure everyone is protected,” he added.

Barredo stressed that they will continue to prepare for the ASEAN Paragames ‘in all areas necessary’ and train para-athletes until a final decision has been made on the matter.

Initially, the 10th ASEAN Paragames, a twin event of the SEA Games, was supposed to be held from Jan. 18 to 25.

However, the PSC recommended to move the event to March due to funding constraints and logistical considerations.

PSC chair William Ramirez also announced the postponement of various sports activities and seminars, particularly the Philippine National Games in May, and the National Sports Summit that will run from February 27 to 28.