PSC assures national athletes, coaches of full implementation of RA 10699 by 2020

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) assured national athletes and coaches that they have been working to ensure the full implementation of Republic Act 10699, also known as the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.

RA 10699 is known for providing cash incentives to Filipino athletes who won medals in various international sport competitions, including the Summer Olympic Games, Winter Olympic Games, Asian Games, Asian Winter Games, Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Youth Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Park Games, Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Asian Beach Games and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Para Games.

Aside from cash incentives, RA 10699 also provides other benefits to national athletes and coaches.

PSC chairperson William ‘Butch’ Ramirez said that they will wait for the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to issue a revenue regulation on the final implementation of section four and five of RA 10699.

Section Four dictates the national athletes and coaches are entitled to the following:

The grant of twenty percent (20%) discount from all establishments relative to the utilization of transportation services, hotels and other lodging establishments, restaurants and recreation centers and purchase of medicine and sports equipment anywhere in the country for the actual and exclusive use or enjoyment of the national athlete and coach;

Minimum of twenty percent (20%) discount on admission fees charged by theaters, cinema houses and concert halls, circuses, carnivals, and other similar places of culture, leisure and amusement for the actual and exclusive use and enjoyment of the national athlete and coach;

Free medical and dental consultations in government hospitals and similar establishments anywhere in the country;

Coverage in the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP) of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PHILHEALTH) through the sponsored program of the PSC;

A comprehensive social security program to be formulated by the Social Security System within one hundred eighty (180) days from the approval of this Act;

Priority in existing livelihood programs being undertaken by various government agencies subject to the guidelines and qualifications by the implementing body;

Priority in national housing programs, affordable “pabahay” loans and other housing opportunities subject to the guidelines and qualifications set by the National Housing Authority (NHA) or the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF); and

Use of living quarters and training centers set up and maintained by the PSC for the exclusive use of national athletes while preparing and training for international competitions.

Section Five, meanwhile, states that ‘a national athlete who wins in a regular major international sports competition shall be entitled to scholarship benefits in the form of full tuition fees from state colleges or universities for a college or university degree’.

“We know this is long overdue, but rest assured we are doing what we can, coordinating with the concerned government agencies to effect its full implementation,” Ramirez said in a statement.

“We hope for the full implementation by the first quarter of 2020, so our athletes could swiftly avail of the benefits,” the PSC chief added.

The PSC made the assurance after SEA Games gold medalist Agatha Wong during the weekend called for the stricter implementation of RA 10699, particularly provisions granting discounts to national athletes.

“Can we make R.A. 10699 on the national athlete’s discount benefits an imposed & required law to abide by? Gets quite annoying to keep having to explain to managers that this kind of benefit actually exists & some are even doubtful. U think amalayer,” Wong said in a Twitter post.