Nation

Private hospitals welcomes setting of COVID-19 specific hospitals

by Kristan Carag
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAP) welcomed the decision of the Department of Health (DOH) to designate certain hospitals in Metro Manila where only patients who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease will be accommodated.

PHAP president Dr. Rustico Jimenez, however, stressed that the DOH should ensure COVID-19 hospitals should have the necessary facilities and enough equipment to test patients for the virus.

Kasi baka akala ng ating mga nakikinig na lahat ng ospital capable sa testing. Hindi lahat kasi special testing iyan,” Jimenez said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The doctor also said that the DOH should also designate COVID-19 hospitals in regions outside Metro Manila.

DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergierie earlier revealed plans to turn the University of the Philippines – Philippine General Hospital, the Lung Center of the Philippines, and Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital as COVID-19 specific hospitals.

Related articles:

  1. DOH to designate UP-PGH, two other hospitals solely for COVID-19 case
  2. PHAP says: allegations against PhilHealth are already verified
  3. PhilHealth Opens Contracting for Z Packages to Private Hospitals
  4. DOH warns private hospitals against plans of not renewing PHILHEALTH accreditation
  5. Prez Duterte seeks help from private hospitals to aid in nCoV fight

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*