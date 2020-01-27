Price rollback on petroleum products

Local oil companies announced a price rollback on their petroleum products.

Per the advisory of oil firms, the price of gasoline will go down by Php 0.30 per liter, diesel will drop by Php 0.40 per liter, and kerosene will go down by Php 0.35 per liter.

Shell, and Petro Gazz announced that they will implement the price rollback starting 6:00AM on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

SeaOil, and Chevron meanwhile, will enforce the price adjustment at 12:01AM on Tuesday.

Cleanfuel said that they have already implemented the price rollback on Monday, Jan. 27.