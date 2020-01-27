Nation

Price rollback on petroleum products

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: Fuel pumps hang at a gasoline station in Metro Manila, Philippines, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Local oil companies announced a price rollback on their petroleum products.

Per the advisory of oil firms, the price of gasoline will go down by Php 0.30 per liter, diesel will drop by Php 0.40 per liter, and kerosene will go down by Php 0.35 per liter.

Shell, and Petro Gazz announced that they will implement the price rollback starting 6:00AM on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

SeaOil, and Chevron meanwhile, will enforce the price adjustment at 12:01AM on Tuesday.

Cleanfuel said that they have already implemented the price rollback on Monday, Jan. 27.

Related articles:

  1. Impending price rollback on petroleum products anew
  2. Oil companies implement price rollback
  3. Prices of gas to spike up; impending rollback for diesel, kerosene
  4. Oil companies announces price rollbacks
  5. Local oil companies announce big-time price rollback

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*