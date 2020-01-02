Price of Beep Card goes up to Php 30

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) announced on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, that the price of Stored Value Beep cards went up from Php 20 to Php 30.

“Starting 01 January 2020, the price of the Stored Value Card (beep™ Card) will be Php 30.00, plus initial load,” the LRTA said in an advisory in their social media accounts.

“Initial load must not be lower than the minimum fare of the line (Php 12.00 for LRT1&2; Php 13.00 for MRT-3),” the advisory further read.

LRTA explained that the increase stemmed from the concession agreement between the Department of Transportation and the AF Payments, Inc., the consortium behind the Beep Card.