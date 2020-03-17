Prez Duterte visits Valenzuela – Caloocan checkpoint

President Rodrigo Duterte visited the checkpoint along McArthur Highway near the boundary of Valenzuela and Caloocan on Tuesday, March 17.

In a Facebook post, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Usec. Lorraine Badoy said that President Duterte arrived at the checkpoint at around 4:00AM.

Reports stated that the Chief Executive ordered police and military personnel at the checkpoint to allow stranded passengers to pass through the barricade.

President Duterte declared on Monday, March 16, that the whole region of Luzon has been placed under enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“It will be an enhanced quarantine, during which the movement of everyone will be significantly limited,” the Chief Executive said during televised meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

“Everyone will stay at their homes, leaving their houses only to buy food, medicine and other basic necessary for survival in the coming days,” the President added.

As part of the enhanced community quarantine, the national government has suspended public mass transport to discourage people from travelling outside their homes and possibly contacting COVID-19.