Prez Duterte unmoved on revising onerous water concession agreements – Panelo

The position of President Rodrigo Duterte on revising the water concession agreement with Maynilad Water Services Inc., and Manila Water Company Inc. remains the same even after his brief encounter with business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo gave the assurance on Friday, March 6, after the two met on Thursday, March 5, during an inspection of the North Luzon Expressway Harbor Link section in Caloocan City.

The President shook hands and sat beside Pangilinan, chairman of Maynilad, during the event but did not mention him during the former’s speech.

“It doesn’t mean na hindi niya sinampal o hindi ka niya pinahiya sa tao ay nagbago na ang posisyon ni Presidente,” Panelo said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

In his previous speeches, President Duterte has threatened to file charges against the businessman and Fernando Zobel de Ayala, chairman of Manila Water, over their alleged onerous contracts with the government.

Panelo stressed that the Chief Executive does not resent Pangilinan, and that his earlier expressions of outrage stemmed from the onerous government contracts with the two water concessionaires.

“Ang pagkagalit ni Presidente ay hindi personal. Nagagalit siya doon sa kontrata na onerous pero yung pagkatao, hindi naman,” the Palace official explained.

Meanwhile, Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, the former close aide of President Duterte, confirmed that the Chief Executive will have another meeting with Pangilinan.

Panelo expects that the two will discuss the revised water concession agreement, being drafted by the Philippine government, during their upcoming meeting.

“Baka pag-uusapan nila yung kung ano na yung gagawin doon sa bagong kontrata,” the Palace official said.

Panelo added that the only ‘amicable settlement’ wanted by the Philippine government is that Maynilad and Manila Water agree with the revised water concession contract.

“Ang amicable settlement doon would be the acceptance of the contract, yung bago,” he said.

Panelo reiterated that the Philippine government will take over the water utility services if Maynilad and Manila Water will not accept the revised water concession agreement.