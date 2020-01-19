Prez Duterte to visit Batangas, Taal Volcano victims on Monday

President Rodrigo Duterte will be visiting Batangas again on Monday, Jan. 20.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo confirmed that President Duterte will be making rounds in areas affected by the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano, and in evacuation centers.

“Walang situation briefing pero bibisitahin niya yung mga lugar,” the Palace official told reporters.

“Para alam na niya yung situation doon. Para kung kailangan magdagdag ng whatever measures, alam na niya,” Panelo added.

During his visit on Tuesday, President Duterte also led the distribution of family food packs to affected families staying at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo plans to visit Batangas on Tuesday, Jan. 21, to provide assistance to affected families.