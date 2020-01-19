Top Stories

Prez Duterte to visit Batangas, Taal Volcano victims on Monday

by Kristan Carag
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a situation briefing on the effects of the Taal Volcano eruption at the Batangas Provincial Sports Complex on January 14, 2020. VALERIE ESCALERA/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Duterte will be visiting Batangas again on Monday, Jan. 20.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo confirmed that President Duterte will be making rounds in areas affected by the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano, and in evacuation centers.

Walang situation briefing pero bibisitahin niya yung mga lugar,” the Palace official told reporters.

Para alam na niya yung situation doon. Para kung kailangan magdagdag ng whatever measures, alam na niya,” Panelo added.

During his visit on Tuesday, President Duterte also led the distribution of family food packs to affected families staying at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo plans to visit Batangas on Tuesday, Jan. 21, to provide assistance to affected families.

Related articles:

  1. Prez Duterte conducts aerial inspection amidst Taal volcano eruption
  2. Prez Duterte monitoring Taal Volcano situation – Palace
  3. Prez Duterte back in Manila amid Taal Volcano explosion
  4. Gov’t agencies ordered to prioritize evacuation of Taal volcano island
  5. Prez Duterte declares Taal Volcano as ‘no man’s island’, bans human settlement after Taal eruption

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*