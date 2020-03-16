Prez Duterte to make new pronouncements on Monday — Sen. Go

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to make new pronouncements on Monday, March 16 about the government’s response on the country’s attempt to arrest the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go said.

In a message to reporters, Go said the Chief Executive will be addressing the public after his meeting with the officials of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

“Maraming mga bagong pronouncement ang ating Pangulo. Abangan n’yo po,” Go said.

On Thursday, Duterte announced the implementation of community quarantine in Metro Manila, which started last March 15 until April 14, as a way to curb the threat of COVID-19 in the country. The quarantine also put travel to and from Metro Manila in the freeze.

Duterte also extended the suspension of classes at all levels within Metro Manila until April 14.