Prez Duterte to address the nation on Thursday night amid the COVID-19 outbreak

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is set to address the public on Thursday night, March 12 following the rapid increase in the cases of COVID-19 in the country.

In a statement, Malacañang said that the inter-agency task force for the management of emerging infectious diseases has agreed to adopt a resolution on measures to contain the spread of the said virus.

“The contents of the resolution will be announced to the public following the approval by the President,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo stated.

The resolution reportedly came following the persistent reports that Metro Manila, and several parts of it, will be under a major lockdown due to a rapid increase of COVID-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR).

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) described the coronavirus, which has killed thousands of individuals worldwide, as a pandemic.

“We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Wednesday.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two fatalities: a Filipino and Chinese nationals.