Prez Duterte threatens to terminate VFA with US over Bato’s visa cancellation

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte threatened to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and the United States following the US visa cancellation of one of his ally, Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa.

Earlier, in a text message sent to the media, Dela Rosa confirmed that his US visa was canceled. However, they didn’t mention the exact date and reason why it was revoked and was only advised to just re-apply if he wants one because his current visa has been canceled.

On Thursday, in a speech on Leyte, an angry Duterte said that if the US does not correct the matter involving Dela Rosa’s visa he will terminate the bases.

“Si Bato, ayaw nila papuntahin sa Amerika. I am warning you, this is the first time. ‘Pag hindi ninyo ginawa ang correction diyan, one, I will terminate the bases, the Visiting Forces Agreement. Tapusin ko ‘yang p***ina,” Duterte said.

Last year, Duterte ordered an entry ban against two United States (US) senators Richard Durbin, Edward Markey, and Patrick Leahy to the country after the US Congress approved a 2020 budget that contains a provision introduced by the senators against anyone involved in Senator Leila De Lima’s arrest.

The Philippines and the US have signed the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty that obliges American troops to help defend the Philippines if it comes under attack. Any attack against Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft falls under its obligations in the said treaty.

The US and the Philippines also inked the VFA and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which allows greater US troops’ access to Philippine bases and presence in the country.