Prez Duterte tells DILG Sec. Ano to handle PNP

President Rodrigo Duterte has tasked Department of Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Ano to temporarily supervise the Philippine National Police (PNP).

President Duterte said on Monday, Dec. 30, that he told Ano to fix the problems in the national police before his term ends in 2022.

“Sabi ko kay General Año na hawakan niya muna,” the Chief Executive said during a speech in front of earthquake victims at the M’lang National High School in Cotabato.

“You fix the police so that by the time we make the exit two years from now, at least ang mga problema ng Pilipino medyo hindi na masyadong mabigat,” President Duterte added.

The President also expressed dismay because of the involvement of law enforcers in Metro Manila in corrupt activities.

“Mga probinsya mahusay ang mga pulis. But in Manila? That’s why I did not appoint a PNP (chief),” President Duterte said.

The Chief Executive has not appointed a new PNP chief since PGen. Oscar Albayalde stepped down from the post ahead of his mandatory retirement after his name was dragged into the issue of ninja cops.

PLGen. Archie Gamboa, PNP deputy chief for administration, currently serves as the national police chief of the national police force.