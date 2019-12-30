Top Stories

Prez Duterte tells DILG Sec. Ano to handle PNP

by Kristan Carag
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers a speech during his visit to the earthquake victims at the M’lang National High School in Cotabato on December 30, 2019. KIWI BULACLAC/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Duterte has tasked Department of Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Ano to temporarily supervise the Philippine National Police (PNP).

President Duterte said on Monday, Dec. 30, that he told Ano to fix the problems in the national police before his term ends in 2022.

“Sabi ko kay General Año na hawakan niya muna,” the Chief Executive said during a speech in front of earthquake victims at the M’lang National High School in Cotabato.

You fix the police so that by the time we make the exit two years from now, at least ang mga problema ng Pilipino medyo hindi na masyadong mabigat,” President Duterte added.

The President also expressed dismay because of the involvement of law enforcers in Metro Manila in corrupt activities.

Mga probinsya mahusay ang mga pulis. But in Manila? That’s why I did not appoint a PNP (chief),” President Duterte said.

The Chief Executive has not appointed a new PNP chief since PGen. Oscar Albayalde stepped down from the post ahead of his mandatory retirement after his name was dragged into the issue of ninja cops.

PLGen. Archie Gamboa, PNP deputy chief for administration, currently serves as the national police chief of the national police force.

Related articles:

  1. Prez Duterte tells Robredo: “Do not run for presidency, you know nothing”
  2. Prez Duterte tells cops: “Tell Me the Truth”
  3. Prez Duterte appoints DFA, DILG secretaries
  4. Prez Duterte believes results of 2019 midterm polls will reflect his administration
  5. Prez Duterte tells military to end communist insurgency now

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*