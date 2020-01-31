Prez Duterte takes nCoV threat seriously; agrees on imposing travel ban on travelers from Hubei, China

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has finally agreed to implement a strict temporary travel ban on travelers from Wuhan City and the entire Hubei province —where the 2019 novel coronavirus believed to have originated — to the Philippines after health ministers confirmed its first case on Thursday.

READ: JUST IN: DOH confirms first case of novel coronavirus in the Philippines

In a statement, Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go confirmed the decision of the President after he personally raised the issue in efforts to reduce the spread of the deadly virus which has killed more than 200 individuals in China.

“Sang-ayon po si Pangulo na iimplementa ang temporary travel ban sa mga manggagaling mula Wuhan city and the entire Hubei province ng China,” Go said.

Go also added that Duterte is currently studying the possibility of imposing travel restrictions for those coming from other places affected by the virus.

President Duterte is set to meet with medical experts and key government officials to discuss all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus next week.

“Rest assured that the Duterte administration takes this threat seriously,” he added.

On Thursday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that a 38-year-old Chinese female, who had a travel history from Wuhan City in China, tested positive of the said virus after her laboratory results arrived from the Victorian Infectious Disease Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia.

The patient is currently under strict observation at the San Lazaro Hospital.

As of posting, the death toll on the said virus has already climbed to 212 with thousands of new cases recorded every day.

The new figures came hours after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the deadly pathogen, which has spread to a number of countries around the world. Also, the latest numbers indicate that the daily death count is continuing to grow sharply, despite unprecedented measures imposed on Hubei a week ago.