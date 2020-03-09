Prez Duterte suspends classes in all levels in Metro Manila amid spike in CoVid 19 confirmed cases in PHL

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday announced the suspension of classes in all levels in Metro Manila from Mar. 10-14, amid the continous increase in numbers of confirmed cases of Corona virus disease (CoVid19) in the country.

During the President’s press conference in Malacanang, Duterte confirmed that the number of confirmed CoVid 19 cases has gone up to 24, with the latest four coming from West Crame, San Juan, Sta Maria Bulacan and Project 6 Quezon City.

In line with this latest development, President Duterte assured the public that there is no need for a lockdown of Metro Manila, contradicting Albay Rep. Joey Salceda’s proposal. According to the President, we have not reach that kind of contamination yet. “Iisa-isa lang, with this transmission you want to close down the economy?”

Duterte also commended the Department of Health for how they handle the situation. When asked if he is satisfied with Health Sec. Francisco Duque III’s response on the CoVid19 threat, “Yeah. You cannot prevent it. Yung contamination if it passed down from one person to another, you can’t prevent it. We Have done everything in preparation.”

The President meanwhile turned down the “no touch policy”. “I will shake hands. Tawagin na ako ng Diyos ngayon, pupunta na ako. Tapos na ako. Naging president na ako. Pinakamataas na naabot ng tao. Mga anak ko, ok na.”

In the end, the president said that he will not decline invitations. He will go to Mindanao to visit his dead soldiers. “Namatayan ako ng apat na sundalo.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go clarified that the president’s trip to Boracay next week will push through.