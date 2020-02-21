Prez Duterte slams Trillanes, tells public to ‘avoid’ likes of him

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte advised the public to ‘avoid’ the likes of his staunch critic Antonio Trillanes IV as he slammed the latter after being charged for allegedly provoking rebellion against the current administration.

In a speech in Davao City, the President criticized the former senator turned vlogger for alleged grandstanding.

“Si Trillanes sige daldal hanggang ngayon. Alam mo, you are… Kayo ang nasa, mga pulitiko, mga pulitiko basta pulitika lang, so you, you know you should avoid people like that,” Duterte said.

“Mga grandstanding na wala namang magawa. Hindi naman bemedalled, hindi naman nagpunta ng giyera ang g*** nasa opisina lang, tapos mag-ambisyon. You know, ‘yung mga ganun iwasan ninyo. I am just advising you, stay clear…. Sisirain tayo,” he added.

On Wednesday, Trillanes introduced to the public the first episode of his vlog TRx or Trillanes Explains.

According to Trillanes, his vlog will feature “exposés” about the current administration based on information he has gathered from research, people from his own network and private citizens. He also plans to fight the spread of “fake news” and propaganda through this platform.

“Paano ko nagagawa ang aking mga exposés? Merong iba’t ibang paraan. Una, sa aming mga imbestigasyon at research. Pangalawa, ito ay ibinigay na information ng aking mga network sa iba’t ibang sangay ng gobyerno. At pangatlo, meron ding mga impormasyon galing sa mga ordinaryong mga kababayan natin,” he noted.

Trillanes, a staunch critic of Duterte, posted PHP 10,000 as bail for a conspiracy to commit sedition case filed against him from their alleged involvement in the ‘Ang Totoong Narcolist’ videos which implicated the family and allies of President Rodrigo Duterte to the illegal drug trade in the Philippines.

