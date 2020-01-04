Prez Duterte skips two events due to stomach pain — Bong Go

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte once again skipped his appointments for the past two days due to ‘stomach pain.’

On Friday, Senator and former presidential aide Christopher ‘Bong’ Go confirmed that the President is suffering stomach pains, yet assured that it is nothing serious and the public has nothing to worry about. He also asked prayer for Duterte’s fast recovery.

President Duterte was bound to visit on Friday the victims of the earthquake in Malalag, Davao del Sur, yet he was represented by Go and the President’s son, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

He was also scheduled to visit earthquake-hit towns Malalag-ang Padada in Davao del Sur on Thursday afternoon but the event was canceled as he was not feeling well.

According to Go, Duterte’s doctor advised him to rest instead so he could attend to the many activities lined up, among them the turnover ceremony for the new Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff on Saturday afternoon and the signing of the 2020 budget next week.

The President is currently resting at his home in Davao.