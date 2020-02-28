Prez Duterte signs order to include e-cigarettes to natiowide smoking ban

Electronic cigarettes are now covered by the existing nationwide smoking ban.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order no. 106, prohibiting vaping within enclosed public places and public conveyances except in designated smoking/vaping areas.

The EO also covers banning of the manufacture, distribution, marketing, or sale of electronic nicotine/non-nicotine delivery systems (ENDS/ENNDS), heated tobacco products (HTPs), and other novel tobacco products not registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Establishments engaged in the manufacture, distribution, importation, marketing, and sale of ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, or their components must also secure a license to operate from the FDA.

EO no. 106 also directs the FDA and the Department of Trade and Industry to coordinate with the Bureau of Customs in order to prevent the importation of unregistered or adulterated ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, or their components.

Other prohibited acts stated in EO no. 106 include:

The use, sale, or purchase of ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, or their components by a person below 21 years old;

Ordering, instructing, or compelling the use, lighting up, purchase, sale, distribution, delivery, advertisement, or promotion of ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, or their components by a person below 21 years old;

Selling or distributing ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, or their components in a school, public playground, youth hostels, recreational facilities for minors, areas frequented by minors, or within 100 meters from any point of the perimeter of these places;

Placing, posting, displaying or distributing advertisement and promotional materials of ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, or their components in areas where their sale and distribution ids prohibited;

Placing any form of advertisement of ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, or their components outside the premises of point-of-sale retail establishments;

Placing any stall, booth, and other displays promoting ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, or their components in areas outside the premises of point-of-sale locations or adult only facilities;

Failure to mark containers and packages of ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, or their components thereof with appropriate health warnings, pursuant to the content, format and specifications designated by the FDA, based on the actual ingredients or components of the product;

Incorporating e-liquids, solutions, and refills with flavors and additives that are proven or suspected to be appealing or enticing to persons below 21 years of age, toxic, harmful, addictive or sensitizing;

And adding Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabinoid compounds in liquids used in ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, or their components.

Calls to regulate the use of electronic cigarettes gained support after the Department of Health confirmed the first case of e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury (EVALI) in the Philippines in 2019.