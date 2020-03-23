Prez Duterte signs order granting hazard pay to frontliners – Sen. Go

President Rodrigo Duterte signed an administrative order granting hazard pay to government personnel who physically report for work amidst the enhanced community quarantine being enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disese (COVID-19).

Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, the former close aide of President Duterte, made the confirmation.

“Let us do what we can to support our government frontliners and other workers on duty. These personnel, who risk their lives during this time, deserve to be recognized and be given proper compensation. They continue to work to protect our families. Let’s do our part to protect theirs,” Go said in a statement.

“Imbes na uunahin nila ang kapakanan nila at ng kanilang pamilya, ninais ng mga personnel na ito na patuloy na magtrabaho para gampanan ang kanilang tungkulin at upang hindi maputol ang mga serbisyo ng pamahalaan. Granting them hazard pay is the least that we can do for them,” the senator added.

The administrative order authorizes national government agencies (NGAs), including state universities and colleges (SUCs), and government owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), to grant hazard pay worth Php 500 per day at most to their personnel who occupy regular, contractual or casual positions in the National Capital Region and other local government units.

The order also covers personnel who are engaged through contract of service, job order or similar schemes.

The qualified government personnel, however, must have been authorized to physically report for work at their respective offices on the prescribed official working hours by the head of their agency or office.

The order also states that ‘personnel who are already entitled to Hazard Pay, Hazardous Duty Pay, Hazard Allowance or other similar benefits under existing laws, issuances, rules, and regulations, such as public health workers, public social workers, science and technology personnel, and military and uniformed personnel, shall continue to be entitled to such benefits or the COVID-19 Hazard Pay, whichever is higher’.

NGAs and SUCs will have the hazard pay charged against their own funds without the prior authority from the DBM.

GOCCs, meanwhile, will get the hazard pay from their budget and in case they do not have sufficient funds, they may grant a lower but uniform rate for all qualified personnel.

Employees of local government units and local water districts will also be entitled to the hazard pay but, as with GOCCs, the amount may be at a lower but uniform rate in case of insufficient funds.

“Hindi natin mapipilit kung hindi kaya ng pondo na makaabot ng P500 ang hazard pay. Pero sana magawan ng paraan at maibigay sa lalong madaling panahon,” Go said.

The Senate, House of Representatives, the Judiciary, Office of the Ombudsman, and other constitutional offices vested with fiscal autonomy may also grant hazard to their employees.