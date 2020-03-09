Prez Duterte signs EO declaring public health emergency in the Philippines

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has already signed the executive order declaring the Philippines under a public health emergency following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in an interview.

The Department of Health (DOH), later on, released a copy of Proclamation No. 922 which allows the country to purchase medical supplies needed without the required bidding process.

READ: Kopya ng Proclamation No. 922 ni Pang. Duterte kung saan pormal nang idineklara ang “State of Public Health Emergency” sa buong bansa dahil sa COVID-19 📸: @DOHgovph pic.twitter.com/siSNE1oxpc — Christian Maño (@xtian_mano) March 9, 2020

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go has earlier recommended the declaration of public health emergency after the Department of Health (DOH) raised the alert of COVID-19 situation in the country to Code Red Sub-Level 1 over the weekend.

As of Monday, the Philippines has now confirmed 10 cases of coronavirus after DOH confirms four more on Sunday.

