Prez Duterte signs EO declaring public health emergency in the Philippines

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers a speech after signing into law the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020 during a ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on January 6, 2020. KING RODRIGUEZ/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has already signed the executive order declaring the Philippines under a public health emergency following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in an interview.

The Department of Health (DOH), later on, released a copy of Proclamation No. 922 which allows the country to purchase medical supplies needed without the required bidding process.

 

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go has earlier recommended the declaration of public health emergency after the Department of Health (DOH) raised the alert of COVID-19 situation in the country to Code Red Sub-Level 1 over the weekend.

READ: ‘CODE RED’ Number of COVID-19 cases in Philippines soars to 6, DOH confirms first local transmission

As of Monday, the Philippines has now confirmed 10 cases of coronavirus after DOH confirms four more on Sunday.

READ: Philippines confirms four new COVID-19 cases; bringing total to 10

