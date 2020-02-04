Prez Duterte seeks help from private hospitals to aid in nCoV fight

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is making an appeal to private hospitals to extend their aide in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

“The President also appealed to private hospitals to help the government fight the scourge by accommodating patients seeking treatment after hearing reports that some private facilities refuse to accept patients manifesting symptoms of the virus,” the statement reads.

Duterte made the appeal during a briefing with top government officials and health experts in Malacañang on Monday, February 3.

The President also ordered local government units, particularly barangay chairpersons, to work with health officials in reporting and transporting individuals suspected to be infected by the novel coronavirus. Health officers were then mandated to conduct an inventory of vehicles at the Department of Health’s (DOH) regional offices to be used in transporting infected persons.

Earlier, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III revealed that the government has allotted Php 2.25 billion for the equipment and protective gear of health workers. The said gears include goggles, n95 masks, gloves, aprons, and gowns that are worth Php 1,500 per set.

READ: Prez Duterte OKs Php 2 billion funds for coronavirus’ protective gear

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed deaths in China due to 2019 novel coronavirus has now spiked to 425, with over 20,400 cases recorded.

READ: Death toll in China spikes to 425, nCoV cases exceeds 20,400 — reports

Meanwhile, the Philippines has so far two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus—one of whom died over the weekend and became the first fatality outside China.