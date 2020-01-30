Prez Duterte says PH preparing for ‘worst’ amid coronavirus scare

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte reiterated that the Philippines is preparing for the ‘worst’ following the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in its neighboring country.

“We are just preparing, maybe for the worst,” Duterte told reporters on the sidelines of the 69th founding anniversary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

On Wednesday, the Chinese national who was under observation in San Lazaro Hospital in Manila for possible novel coronavirus reportedly have died due to pneumonia, the hospital’s director confirmed. There is no confirmation yet if he died due to coronavirus infection since the fatality was only admitted last Monday.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), there are 23 persons under investigation in the country for possible novel coronavirus infection as of yesterday.

Duterte rejected calls for a travel ban to and from China even though airlines restricted flights there in fear of spreading the virus.

However, he assured the Filipinos in Wuhan, China — where coronavirus is believed to have originated — that the government is ready to repatriate them but noted that precautionary measures must be in place.

Earlier, Senator Bong Go said that at least 50 Filipinos in Wuhan have expressed their desire to come home.

As of posting, the nationwide death toll in China due to 2019 novel coronavirus rose to 170, with over 1,700 individuals infected.

