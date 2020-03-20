Prez Duterte reminds LGUs: “Abide the rules, don’t abuse your authorities”

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Thursday night reminded local government units to abide by the rules set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) during the span of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

In a video released on Friday morning, the Chief Executive lashed out LGUs who are implementing their own rules and insisted that as part of one republic, they should follow the rules set by the national government.

“I’m really very sorry but I have to do it. Now I call the LGUs. The national government needs your help in this time. But I have to tell you, do not make this quarantine more difficult for our people than it already is. LGUs should take note of this: that at this time, let us make ourselves clear that we are not separate from a republic or from each other,” Duterte said.

Duterte said that although he understands the concern of the local government officials, they still have to follow the national government because the country is currently under a national emergency.

“I know you have the mandate to deal with the emergencies affecting your localities. I was a mayor myself in case you have forgotten but this is an emergency of national proportions and therefore it is the national government that should call the shots,” he said.

He added: “If you go beyond the standards that we have set, you are abusing your authority.”

Duterte ordered the LGUs to stand down and abide by the “directives of the IATF, not mine, but the task force.”

He then directed the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to monitor the compliance of each local government unit.

“I am therefore directing the DILG and the DOJ to closely monitor the compliance of LGUs in the directives of the office and to file the necessary cases against the wayward officials,” Duterte noted.

“Let us work together to implement this quarantine,” he added.

“To do otherwise would sow confusion.”

The statement of Duterte came hours after the Palace lashed out on Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto’s idea of allowing tricycles to ply on their area amid the quarantine set by the national government.

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 217.

Of the said number 17 have died and 8 have recovered.