Prez Duterte relieves BI officials involved in ‘pastillas scheme’

All officials and employees of the Bureau of Immigration involved in the alleged “pastillas” scheme have been relieved as per the order of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros previously revealed that Chinese nationals, most of whom are workers in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, would pay a Php 10,000 ‘service fee’ to ease their entry in the country.

Hontiveros said that the bribery scheme has been named ‘pastillas’ since, when the modus started, the money was wrapped in a bond paper and rolled like the known Filipino snack.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said on Wednesday, Feb. 20, that President Duterte considers the scheme as ‘as a grave form of corruption which cannot be countenanced by the government’.

Panelo added that the Duterte Administration will punish any government official or employee in accordance with the penal laws of the Philippines for the commission of any wrongdoing in the performance of their duties.

“As we have repeatedly stressed, there are no sacred cows in this Administration,” the Palace official said during a press briefing.

Panelo explaind that President Duterte decided to relieve the Immigration personnel after receiving reports and discovering probable cause on their alleged wrong doings.

“May nag-report sa kanya, nag-reklamo, and apparently the proof constitutes probable cause. That’s why they were sacked,” he told reporters.

Panelo added that charges would ‘most likely’ be filed against the relieved Immigration personnel.