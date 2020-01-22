Prez Duterte receives record-high ‘excellent’ satisfaction rating: SWS

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Tuesday received a record-high satisfaction rating in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the recent results of the Social Weather Survey (SWS).

More than three years in his office, President Duterte received a net satisfaction rating of +72, which was classified as “excellent” by SWS. The rating was above 7 points from his “very good” +65 rating in September 2019.

The said rating surpassed his personal record-high of +68 “very good” rating recorded back in June last year.

Out of the 1,200 Filipino adults who answered the survey, 82% were satisfied with Duterte’s performance as chief executive, while 10% were dissatisfied and 8% were undecided.

The survey also showed that 52% of the respondents expect Duterte to fulfill all or nearly all/most of his promises.

SWS also revealed that 72% of respondents are worried about the President’s health, while 28% said they are not worried about it.

The 7-point increase in Duterte’s rating was due to increases in Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, as well as the steady score in Metro Manila.