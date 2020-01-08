Prez Duterte orders mandatory repatriation for Filipinos in Iraq as tension raised to alert level 4

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Wednesday ordered Filipinos in Iraq to return to the country immediately as the continuous tension in the Middle East has been raised to Crisis Alert Level 4.

According to Jomar Sadie of the Philippine Embassy in Iraq, the government already ordered them to administer ‘mandatory repatriation.’

“Inatasan na po ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan ng Pilipinas, kasama na po ang Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Iraq para ilikas ang mga Pilipino dito sa bansa,” Sadie said in a Facebook Live video.

The highest threat alert was raised in the country as tensions continue to escalate between the United States and Iran. Alert level 4 is the highest among the travel advisories of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reflecting threats. This particular alert level is issued when “there is a large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack.”

The declaration came after Iran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq. In a report of Reuters, Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel.

According to Sadie, overseas Filipino workers in Iraq should coordinate closely with the embassy for repatriation and other forms of assistance needed. He noted that an exit visa and ticket should be secured by the OFWs from their employers and that Filipino workers should carry their passports with them at all times.

“Kung wala kayong employer at biktima ng human trafficking, tumawag po kayo sa amin para matulungan namin kayo o pumunta directly sa embassy,” Sadie added.

However, in case the employers refuse to let Filipino workers go home, they may also ask for assistance from the embassy.

“Kapag gusto ninyong umuwi at ayaw kayong pauwiin ng employer at hindi ninyo siya mapakiusapang mabuti, tawagan ninyo po kami at kami ang kakausap sa employer ninyo,” Sadie said.

“Bago ninyo kami tawagan, kunin ninyo po ‘yung number sa kaniya, mayroon naman po kaming translators dito,” he added.

The OFWs in Iraq may contact the Philippine Embassy at 07816066822 (Jom); 07516167838 (Jerome); 07518764665 (Jobbi); and 07508105240 (Richard).

Embassy officials may also be reached through baghdad.pe@dfa.gov.ph, embaphilbaghdad.secretary1@gmail.com, and its official Facebook page.

According to DFA, there are over 1,190 documented and 450 undocumented Filipinos in Iraq.

More than half are in the Kurdistan region, while 847 are in the Baghdad area. Most of those in Baghdad are working with the US and other foreign facilities, while others are in regular commercial establishments, particularly in Erbil — which is over 350 kilometers from Iraq’s capital.

The conflict between the US and Iran continues to rise after US President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq on January 3. On Wednesday, Iran fired missiles at two bases housing US troops in Iraq.