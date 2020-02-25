Prez Duterte on EDSA People Power commemoration: “Rise above the petty political differences”

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Tuesday urged the public to rise above the ‘petty’ political differences as the Philippines commemorates the 34th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

In his message, Duterte said that the February 1986 revolution served as a catalyst for the “restoration of democracy in the country,” noting that it still remains, beyond doubt as “one of the most remarkable events in our nation’s history.”

“I, therefore, join the valiant heroes of EDSA and the countless others whose lives were touched by this bloodless uprising in commemorating its 34th anniversary with renewed hope that the succeeding generations of Filipinos will also have the courage, strength, and determination to protect, defend, and preserve the liberties that we have won during that historic revolution,” his statement reads.

READ: Mensahe ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ngayong ika-34 anibersaryo ng EDSA People Power | via RH07 @DMalacanan #DZRHat80 #EDSA34 pic.twitter.com/RDT3r29Udw — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 25, 2020

In 1986, from February 22 to 25, millions of Filipinos trooped to EDSA for the said uprising that aims to oust then-President and late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Earlier, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that Duterte will not likely attend any activities concerning the commemoration of the People Power Revolution, yet, he is expected to attend the Presidential Security Group change of command ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

February 25 is a special non-working holiday, yet according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) workers who will be reporting to work on today shall receive proper payment of wages.

