Prez Duterte OKs promotion of key officials of Coast Guard

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has approved the promotions of the nine rear admirals and twelve commodores of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

In an advisory, PCG said the promotions of the following individuals were based on the recommendation of Transportation chief Arthur Tugade:

  • Rear Admiral Eduardo D. Fabricante;
  • Rear Admiral Oscar C. Endona;
  • Rear Admiral Josel Willian Isaga;
  • Rear Admiral Allen T. Toribio;
  • Rear Admiral Artemio M. Abu;
  • Rear Admiral Robert Patrimonio;
  • Rear Admiral Rolando Lizon N. Punzalan;
  • Rear Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan; and
  • Rear Admiral Joseph Coyme

Also, other personalities who were promoted were the following:

  • Commodore Christopher T. Villacorte;
  • Commodore Giovannie G. Bergantin;
  • Commodore Allan O. Corpuz;
  • Commodore Charlie Q. Rances;
  • Commodore Eustacio Nimrod P. Enriquez;
  • Commodore Nelson B. Torre;
  • Commodore Genito B. Basili;
  • Commodore Rudyard M. Somera;
  • Commodore Hostillo Arturo E. Cornelio;
  • Commodore Edgardo T. Hernando;
  • Commodore Zenmond D. Duque; and
  • Commodore Armando A. Balilo

The newly-promoted PCG officials are set to take oath this week.

