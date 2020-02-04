Prez Duterte OKs Php 2 billion funds for coronavirus’ protective gear

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has finally approved the Php 2-billion worth of allocation for the protective gear of health workers who will render their help to patients diagnosed with 2019 novel coronavirus.

During the senate hearing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III revealed that the government has allotted Php 2.25 billion for the equipment and protective gear of the health workers. The said gears include goggles, n95 masks, gloves, aprons, and gowns that are worth Php 1,500 per set.

The gears will be distributed to at least 5,000 health workers in public hospitals.

Duque also added that the funds will be used to buy a vehicle that will exclusively cater to the patients with suspected nCoV from provinces to government-owned hospitals. He also reiterated that the funds will only be solely utilized for the needs of health workers since DOH expects the nCoV outbreak in the country to last for at least 90 days.

In an interview, Quezon 4th District Rep. Helen Tan said that the government was also eyeing a 10,000-bed drug rehabilitation treatment facility in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija as a quarantine area for suspected coronavirus patients.

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed deaths in China due to 2019 novel coronavirus has now spiked to 425, with over 20,400 cases recorded.

READ: Death toll in China spikes to 425, nCoV cases exceeds 20,400 — reports