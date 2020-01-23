Prez Duterte OKs law imposing higher taxes on alcohol, e-cigarettes

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has signed into law a bill that seeks to increase excise taxes on alcohol, heated tobacco, and vapor products.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Duterte’s spokesperson Salvador Panelo, and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez have confirmed the news.

Certified as urgent by the President, the measure also includes a provision making the medicines for heart disease, diabetes, and cholesterol-free of value-added tax (VAT) starting January 2020.

Also, medicines for mental health, cancer, tuberculosis, and kidney diseases will also be VAT-free starting in January 2023.

Earlier, the Senate and the House of Representatives ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the measure in December.

The measure is expected to raise around Php 24.9 billion in fresh revenues for the government. The tax rates approved by the bicam panel are the following:

Fermented Liquor (specific tax rate): Php 35 in 2020, Php 37 in 2021, Php 39 in 2022, Php 41 in 2023, and Php 43 in 2024, with a 6% indexation thereafter.

Distilled Spirits (specific tax rate with 22% ad valorem tax): Php 42 in 2020, Php 47 in 2021, Php 52 in 2022, Php 59 in 2023, and Php 66 in 2024, with a 6% indexation thereafter.

Sparkling and still wines (specific tax rate): Php 50 in 2020, with a 6% indexation thereafter.

Heated Tobacco Products or HTPs (specific tax rate): Php 25 in 2020, Php 27.50 in 2021, Php 30 in 2022, and Php 32.50 in 2023, with a 5% indexation thereafter

Salt Nicotine (specific tax rate): Php 37 in 2020, Php 42 in 2021, Php 47 in 2022, Php 52 in 2023, with a 5% indexation thereafter

Free Base (specific tax rate): Php 45 in 2020, Php 50 in 2021, Php 55 in 2022, Php 60 in 2023, with a 5% indexation thereafter.

Increasing excise taxes on tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, vapes, and alcoholic drinks – collectively called ‘sin taxes’ – is a major step towards improving not only the overall health of Filipinos but also the economic progress of the Philippines.

This was the prediction of two government officials who were interviewed on Saturday (Dec.21) during the DZRH program Sulong Pilipinas, hosted by multi-awarded broadcaster Cesar Chavez.

“Sin taxes reduce the consumption of these dangerous products,” said Dr. Anton Javier, project manager of the Product Research and Standards Development Division of the Food and Drug Administration.