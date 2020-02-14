Prez Duterte names ex-SC Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin as new GSIS head

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte appointed retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin as the new head of Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

The confirmation was confirmed by Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go in a message.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea also confirmed the appointment of Bersamin.

In October 2019, Bersamin retired from his post as the Chief Magistrate of the Supreme Court.

Bersamin was the presiding judge of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 96 in 1986 and was a former Court of Appeals associate justice before being appointed to the SC by then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

The 69-year-old Chief Justice penned some of the most notable cases in the highest court such as granting former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile a bail due to humanitarian grounds and the decision that there was no illegal retrenchment of more than 1,000 flight attendants and stewards of the Philippine Airlines.

Also, Bersamin was among the justices who voted in favor of Sereno’s ouster, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ burial at the Heroes’ Cemetery, and the Mindanao martial law declaration and extension. Bersamin is set to retire on October 18, 2019.

