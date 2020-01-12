Prez Duterte monitoring Taal Volcano situation – Palace

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo assured that the Palace and President Rodrigo Duterte have been monitoring the situation around Taal Volcanao in Batangas.

Panelo said that the President has given instructions to ‘undertake measures necessary to place the people within the perimeter of Taal out of the danger zone’.

“Concerned agencies of the national government are now working closely with the Provincial Government of Batangas to ensure the safety of the residents, including their evacuation,” the Palace official said in a statement.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano after it escalated its eruptive activity on Sunday, Jan. 12, and generated an eruption plume 1-kilometer high.

Areas southwest of the volcano currently experiences ash fall.