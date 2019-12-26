Prez Duterte might terminate holiday ceasefire with communist rebels due to series of attacks – Sen. Go

President Rodrigo Duterte might terminate the ongoing ceasefire between the Philippine government and communist rebels following attacks against the military in Camarines Norte, and Iloilo.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines reported that suspected members of New’s People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), ambushed a platoon of government troops on Monday, Dec. 23, at Labo, Camarines Norte.

The incident in Camarines Norte resulted to the death of one soldier and wounded six others.

Two members of the Iloilo 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company also suffered injuries during an alleged ambush by NPA units on Monday in Tubunga, Iloilo.

Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, former close aide of President Duterte, said that the Chief Executive will verify the said reports and, if the NPA did violate the ceasefire, it will be terminated.

“We have a problem right now. Nabalitaan ni Pangulo na nagkaroon ng ambush sa Camarines at Iloilo. May namatay at nasaktan after ng declaration ng unilateral ceasefire,” Go said.

“Ngayon interesado ang Pangulo kung may violation. Kung sakaling meron, hindi niyo masisi na i-terminate ng Pangulo ang unilateral ceasefire sa parte ng gobyerno,” the senator added.

Members of the Philippine government peace panel and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, the political front of the CPP, agreed to implement a unilateral and reciprocal nationwide ceasefires for the Christmas season.

According to a joint statement, the ceasefire started on Dec. 23 and will until Jan. 7, 2020.

Go, meanwhile, stressed the desire of President Duterte to have peace with leftist groups in Mindanao.

“Gusto ko po ng kapayapaan lalong lalo na sa Mindanao, with the Moro rebels, and with the Left. Si Pangulo gusto rin niyan ng long lasting peace. Ayaw niya kapwa Pilipino nagpapatayan tayo,” the lawmaker said.

“Isa rin po ako sa nilapitan ng Left leaders ukol sa peace. Suportado ko po ito. Iisa lang ang layunin natin, magkaroon ng long lasting peace sa bansa,” he added.